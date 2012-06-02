The Supreme Court (SC) will hear on June 6 the petitions filed against the ruling of National Assembly Speaker Fehmida Mirza regarding the disqualification of Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in the wake of conviction over contempt of court charge. A three-member bench of the apex court will hear the petitions on June 6 (Wednesday). It should be mentioned here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khwaja Asif and Zafar Ali Shah submitted the petitions against the ruling of the NA speaker. The petitioners are of the view that ruling by NA Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza is quite unwarranted after the court’s sentence to the PM Gilani; hence, the speaker’s ruling should be annulled.