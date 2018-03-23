At least four people were killed on Saturday morning when U.S. drones attacked a house in South Waziristan, a private TV reported.

According to the reports, the drones targeted a house in the Ghowa Khowa area of South Waziristan, one of Pakistan's restive tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.

The drones fired four missiles at the house in Ghowa Khowa area, some four kilometers away from the Wana district of the region. According to eyewitnesses, two drones took part in the attack that totally destroyed the house. Local people reached the site to start the rescue operation and took out the dead bodies from the debris.

On the other hand, according to the security officials, a US drone strike targeting a vehicle in South Waziristan killed at least three militants.

The strike took place in Khawashi Khel village, five kilometers (three miles) west of Wana, the main town in the South Waziristan tribal district which borders Afghanistan, a security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The US drone fired two missiles which completely destroyed the vehicle. At least three militants have been killed," the security official said. Another official said the attack took place as militants were trying to move from one area to another near the border.

It was the 18th drone strike of its kind (counted on daily basis) in Pakistan's northwestern regions since the start of this year in which at least 125 people have been reportedly killed.

Pakistan, on a number of occasions, showed reservation and protested over such attacks by the U.S. drones.

Different Pakistani circles have termed these attacks a serious violation of its sovereignty and a breach of the international law but the United States always defended its stance and considered it an effective way to eliminate militants hiding in Pakistan's northwestern hilly areas.

According to some reports, hundreds of innocent people have also been killed in such attacks as the collateral damage.

The Pakistani parliament unanimously passed a resolution against the drone strikes but that has failed to stop such attacks.

The U.S. and other forces fighting in Afghanistan believe that Pakistan's northwestern tribal regions are the safe heavens for the militants who allegedly attack NATO forces in Afghanistan.