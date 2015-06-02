LODHRAN

The Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco) Chief Executive Officer has appointed Additional XEN Khalid Mahmood Joyia as recovery officer for recovery from defaulters tube-well customers in Bahawalpur and Multan circle. He has been directed to attain recovery target by going to field along with local sub-divisional officers.

After being named as recovery officer, he paid a visit to Kehror Pakka sub-division here the other day. While talking to the media, the XEN said the Mepco launched an aggressive drive against defaulters and recovered record amount from them in the area. He said that the Mepco would also launch a crackdown on power pilferers soon. He also said that honest officers were assets to the department.

Toa query, he said that he paid visits to Dunyapur, Lodhran, Kehror Pakka and Basti Malook and during the one month drive, he collected 50 percent amount of the target from the defaulters. He said that that power-theft was a non-bailable offence and offenders involved in such acts would face severe penalties including three years imprisonment.