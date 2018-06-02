Share:

Rawalpindi - Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 14 lawbreakers besides recovering 340 grams charras, 19 litres liquor, seven pistols of 30 bore with 48 rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police arrested Raju for having 200 grams charras. Civil Line police recovered 140 grams charras from Rehan.

New Town police rounded up Abid for having five litres liquor. Westridge police apprehended Fayyaz on recovery of 10 litres liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Street criminals’ gang busted; three arrested

New Town Circle police have busted a gang of street criminals and arrested its three members besides recovering two motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, New Town circle police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Afzal Ahmed Kosar, conducted operation and netted three criminals i.e. Dilawar Bahadar, Muhammad Ali and Sajid Riaz, allegedly involved in street crimes and money extortion cases.

He further informed that police also recovered two motorcycles, five pistols with 25 rounds, 12 snatched mobile phones and cash Rs 50,000 from their possession. The accused are involved in over 24 cases registered in New Town circle. The criminals confessed to have committed crimes in the jurisdiction of several other police stations of the city.

The SSP said that the CPO had assigned the task to the circle police to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing. Following these directions, strict patrolling is being maintained in the area. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.