LAHORE - Five persons including two children were killed in road accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis, police said on Friday.

Rescue workers said three people including a child died when a tractor-trolley bumped into a motorcycle-rickshaw near Karol Ghati in Gujjarpura. Similarly, two persons died and another wounded critically when a motorcycle hit an electric pole on the Defense Road.

According to rescue workers, a speedy tractor-trolley smashed into a motorcycle-rickshaw near Karol Village on Friday morning. As a result, three people including an infant died on the spot and a woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The deceased persons were identified as 45-year-old Mukhtar Ahmad and 25-year-old Sumera Bibi and her baby. A 65-year-old woman Maqbool Bibi was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The bodies were also shifted to hospital. The driver managed to escape from the scene while the police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a man and his eight-year-old son were killed while his mother wounded critically when their motorcycle smashed into an electric pole on Defense Road. The deceased were identified by police as Ali Raza, 40, and his son Faizan Ali, 8. The injured woman Irshad Bibi was shifted to a hospital in serious condition.

Resident of Green Town, Ali Raza riding on a motorcycle along with his son and mother was going to see his relatives when the accident took place on Defense Road. The injured was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The police later handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.