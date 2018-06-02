Share:

PESHAWAR - A six-member parliamentary committee will now decide a name for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister after the failure of former chief minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman to reach consensus on the matter.

The parliamentary committee consists of six members – three each from former government and opposition in the province. Although Khattak and Rehman held several meetings to decide the matter of nominating a name with consensus for the caretaker provincial chief minister, the matter remained undecided.

In this connection, the last meeting was held in Islamabad on Thursday night between Khattak and Rehman. The government side proposed names of former chief secretary Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Himayatullah Khan, but the opposition insisted on appointing either Manzoor Afridi or Justice (r) Dost Mohammad Khan. However, it made no headway despite having a detailed meeting and discussion on all the proposed names from both the sides. The JUI-F is insisting on the name of Afridi, whose name had once been approved by Khattak, but was later rejected reportedly by PTI chief Imran Khan following severe criticism on the social media.

Interestingly, from the opposition side, two names for the KP caretaker chief minister slot were recommended by JUI-F. The rest of opposition parties, ANP, PML-N, QWP, JI and PPP, said they were not taken on board on this very important issue.

Following the failure on the part of the former chief minister and the opposition leader, the matter of nominating a caretaker chief minister will now go to a parliamentary committee consisting of both government and opposition parties.

On Friday, PTI proposed three names for the said committee – Shah Farman, Atif Khan and Mahmood Khan. The opposition would be represented by Noor Saleem Khan, Mehmood Khan Betani and Mufti Fazal Ghafoor.

The parliamentary committee will announce its decision within three days. In case, the committee fails in finalising a name in the three days, the matter will go to the Election Commission of Pakistan which will finalise a caretaker chief minister for the province within two days.

The constitutional term of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ended on May 28. A notification of dissolution of the provincial assembly has already been issued.