ATTOCK - The Anti Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi region on Friday arrested a revenue official, who had been at large, on charges of transferring land worth millions of rupees through tampering with the revenue record.

The revenue official, identified as Habib, was arrested after five months as he had gone into hiding after registration of an FIR against him in January. Habib had allegedly transferred 25 kanal by tampering with the revenue record with the connivance of his other accomplices. ACE Circle Officer Amjad Shehzad said that Habib had been arrested and sent behind the bars.

In January, on a complaint of one, Sameer Khan, the ACE had booked Habib for allegedly transferring 25 kanal of land worth million of rupees through fake documents. As per the FIR registered on 4/1/18, Habib, who had been serving in the area for the last 15 years, had allegedly tampered with the record and transferred the land to other persons. Sameer had also alleged that several FIRs were already registered against Habib and the ACE had been on the hunt.

Meanwhile, a large number of residents on Friday blocked Attock-Kamra road for hours demanding the registration of an FIR against a police constable.

The situation was brought under control after negotiations with the angry mob by former state minister Malik Amin Aslam. As the traffic remained suspended for hours, people especially elders, women and children faced a lot of problem in the scorching heat as the road remained blocked and the public and private transport plying between Peshawar, Kamra, Hazro and Rawalpindi remained stuck for hours.

A week ago a police party during a raid on a gambling den near River Harro arrested few gamblers and some of them had fled the scene.

According to the police, two of the gamblers, Irfan and Karim Anwar, jumped into river Haro and drowned. Later, Abdul Rehman, the brother of the deceased, Irfan, approached the police to lodge an FIR against Constable Adnan as he had allegedly pushed his brother into the river leading to his drowning. The protesters said that after a lapse of a week, the police failed to register the FIR against the accused constable.

On Friday a large number of the residents of Bolianwal led by Abdul Rehman and others kept the road blocked for hours, shouted slogans against the police demanding registration of the FIR against Constable Adnan. ASP Amara Sherazi, DSP Hafeez Aulakh along with former state minister Aslam and a large number of cops reached the spot and after negotiations with the angry protesters restored the traffic.

ASP Sherazi told newsmen that Constable Adnan had been suspended while a departmental inquiry had been ordered and after the completion of the inquiry, action will be taken accordingly.