Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University has rescheduled the final examination date for BS accounting and finance programmes which were earlier postponed due to some technical reasons.

Now the exam would be held on June 22. Earlier, the date of exams for the aforesaid course was set as May 15.

According to controller of exams, examination timing will remain unchanged. Revised toll number slips were being issued to all the students. Final exams of all BS and postgraduate programs for autumn semester 2017 are underway.

About 850 exam centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students. On the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, the AIOU has brought about qualitative improvement in its overall examination system.

, with the introduction of smart-use of new technology.

Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There is a `zero-tolerance’ policy against any kind of unfair practice. Strict vigilance system has been enforced. The students were being fully facilitated at the exams’ centres, the AIOU said.