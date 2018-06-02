Share:

Rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court granted the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi 12 days physical remand of an alleged terrorist linked with a banned outfit.

ATC Number 1 Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan handed over the alleged terrorist Muhammad Ijaz alias Papu to the physical custody of CTD Rawalpindi for 12 days. The judge ordered the CTD to reproduce the accused before Court on June 12 for further hearing.

Sources told The Nation on Friday that CTD Rawalpindi, on a tip off, carried out a raid and held the suspected terrorist Muhammad Ijaz from Chakri Road and recovered a huge quantity of explosives and other material from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the accused on terrorism charges and investigation has begun.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old female student has committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in a private hostel located at Sir Syed Chowk, within limits of Police Station Waris Khan. The deceased was identified as Ateeqa, whose dead body was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for autopsy. Police are investigating the case.

In another incident, a man shot dead a woman for marrying her lover against the will of the family. The deceased was identified as Mariam (18). According to sources, Adnan murdered his cousin Maryam for contracting a love marriage with Irfan Haider, a resident of Sandal. The killer escaped the crime scene. The dead body was moved to hospital for autopsy. Gujar Khan Police registered case against killer and began investigation.