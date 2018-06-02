Share:

Islamabad - Oxfam’s GROW team will launch a campaign titled “Beat Plastic Pollution” from June 4 to 8 around the world on Environment Day including Pakistan. The use of plastics is ever increasing in Pakistan and poses a serious threat to marine life and the environment.

Experts shared that plastic products take hundreds of years to decompose as they have strong chemical bonds that simply make them last longer. The simplest plastic normally used in grocery store bags takes at least 100 years to break down while the complex ones take between 100 to 600 years or even last beyond that to decompose.

During this period, these plastic products continue to damage the environment until they are completely decomposed.