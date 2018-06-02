Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar on Friday signed the summary from the chief minister house for the recommendation of former Sindh chief secretary Fazlur Rehman as caretaker chief minister of the province.

Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010. He had also served at other various positions as secretaries of different provincial government departments.

The newly selected caretaker chief minister of the Sindh Fazlur Rehman will take oath of his new responsibilities at the Governor House today.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar would administer oath to the newly selected chief minister. The ceremony would also be attended the outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah, opposition leader Khwaja Izhar, and other members of the political parties and former lawmakers and provincial cabinet members.

The newly selected chief minister would formulate his cabinet on the own as the both-Murad Ali Shah and Khwaja Izhar- had agreed that instead of formulating a cabinet from them, they had passed on this responsibility to the new chief minister.