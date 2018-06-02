Share:

KARACHI - The residents of Orangi Town took to streets on Friday against acute water shortage in their area. They claimed that they had not been provided water for last several months.

The protesters blocked main roads at Orangi Town No 11/2 by setting tyres ablaze that caused suspension of traffic for several hours. Hundreds enlarged people chanted slogans against Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB).

The protesters alleged that the KWSB had been giving their share of water to the tanker mafia which was selling their water to them on much higher prices. They said they were not being provided one of the basic necessities of life even in the month of Ramazan. They said: “Today is Friday but we don’t have even a drop of water to prepare for prayer. The prolong loadshedding has made difficult for us to remain in the house in this scorching heat.

“We are compelled to purchase water through tankers by paying Rs3,000 for that but that water is not safe as well. They (politicians) come and demand vote from us but nobody is willing to resolve our water issue,” they complained.

The police reached the scene and dispersed the protesters with the use of baton-charge that left some of the protesters injured. The water crisis has hit the entire city very hard but the situation of Orangi Town area, which is on the tale of Karachi, is said to be worsened.

Saifuddin Khalid, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) former MPA from Orangi Town and now in Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) ranks said that there were no pipelines in 50 percent of the area and where the lines were installed, the residents are not provided water for three months.

Khalid had earlier held a rare protest in the Sindh Assembly on April 20, when he refused to leave the house until his constituents are provided water. He had staged a sit-in for almost 10 hours.

Separately, the protests against water shortage and power outages were held at different areas including, Landhi, Sherpao Colony, Muzaffarabad Colony, Sawati Mohalla, Majeed Colony.

The protesters blocked both tracks of the National Highway due to which a long queue of vehicles lined.