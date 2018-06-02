Share:

Huawei Y5 Prime introduced

LAHORE (PR): Building on the success of its Y Series 2018, Huawei has brought yet another smartphone in the entry-level segment. The HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 is a budget phone for first-time users and youngsters. It offers the signature FullView display in a compact yet classy design, and a fun-filled experience powered by the latest technology – all for a price of Rs 15,499. HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 was launched at a live game show, much to the surprise of the audience. It banks upon the Eid wave and is touted as the perfect gift for your loved ones on this occasion. The smartphone comes in shades of Blue and Black.

Samsung launches latest lineup of Galaxy smartphones

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Pakistan launched its latest lineup of Galaxy smartphones in Pakistan at an Iftaar dinner held at a local hotel. The Galaxy J6, J4, A6 and A6+ come with Super AMOLED screens, along with their own unique features.

On this occasion, President Samsung Pakistan Y J Kim stated: “The Galaxy lineup of smartphones are built for today’s millennial. These smartphones will set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with Samsung’s signature Super AMOLED display. These phones also get amazing cameras that let users capture professional grade images and express themselves in a unique manner.”

EFU General wins ‘Brand of the Year’ award

KARACHI (PR): EFU General, Pakistan's largest and the oldest general insurer, has been conferred with ‘Brand of the Year Award 2017’ for the Best General Insurance Company by the FPCCI and the Brands Foundation. It is a matter of pride that EFU General has been winning this award for eight consecutive years.

Award is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognised as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer performance. It honors only that single brand in each category every year which dominantly led through all the levels of selection criteria. EFU General is the pioneer in Pakistan's insurance industry as well as in CPEC projects. It has always played a role of institution giving the emerging Pakistan insurance industry the leadership, manpower and drive needed to grow and face challenges.