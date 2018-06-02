Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Friday sought reply from the home department and others by June 8 in a petition against declaration of suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar’s house a sub-jail. Heading the bench Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh was hearing a petition moved by father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Multan Lines was declared as sub-jail by the government without seeking an order from court. He pleaded Rao should be treated as ordinary accused and should be sent to the jail.

Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, was killed along with three others in an staged encounter by Anwar and his subordinates earlier this year.

At a hearing held earlier in May, an anti-terrorism court hearing the Naqeebullah murder case was informed by the provincial government that the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt had been designated as a sub-jail.

The petitioner argued that the notification did not mention it explicitly; the location of the sub-jail is, in fact, Anwar’s own residence in the Malir Cantt area.

As per the notification, the court ordered on April 21 that Anwar be shifted to Central Prison Karachi but due to security issues, the home department directed the jail’s inspector-general to move him to Malir Cantt.

The suspended SSP and his 11 detained subordinates with around 15 absconding officers are accused of abducting Naqeebullah, with three other detainees by dubbing them ‘militants’ in a staged encounter in Malir on Jan 13.

The petitioner counsel stated that the home department issued the impugned notification with mala fide intention, as Anwar is the only under-trial prisoner of an ATC in Sindh whose own house has been declared a sub-jail, adding that such favouritism is against the jail’s rules and criminal procedure. He asked that if the suspended cop is facing a serious threat, why has he not been detained at a high-security detention centre or why has his security not been increased in jail like other high-profile prisoners.

He also said Anwar’s detention in the comfort of his own home declared as a sub-jail is simply a continuation of the VVIP treatment being accorded to him.

Earlier, the South Waziristan’s based, Khan Muhammad had filed a complained with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking financial accountability of former District Malir police chief SSP Rao Anwar, wherein he stated that Anwar was involved in acquiring assets beyond his means and remained involved in the offence of money laundering as his travel record reveals that he made 74 trips to Dubai since 2012 during which he served as SSP Malir.