KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party leader and former federal minister for petroleum Dr Asim has again announced not to contest upcoming general elections, and said that a common man like him cannot contest election in this country.

He was talking to media, after appearing in an accountability court in a corruption reference on Friday. He said that contesting election is not easy in this country, a common and honest people cannot contest election in the country.

He said that he had serve 19 months as minister and spent two years in prison and now facing humiliation, he said that only feudal can contest election.

Dr Asim said that there is no political anarchy in the country, the coming elections are being held on time, may be half of a month will be postponed but the elections would defiantly be held in this year. He added that vote should be given due respect for continuation of the democracy. Replying to a question, Dr Asim said that Nawaz Sharif is not important any more, and he will not be able to escape from all these things.

He has made responsible Chaudhry Nisar as responsible for all the crises being faced by Nawaz Sharif.

Answering a question, regarding election alliance between the PPP and Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), he replied that nothing in the politics could be final, anyone could join with anyone. During Friday’s hearing, Dr Asim and other co-accused appeared before the court, but the prosecution witness did not appear before the court that irked the judge.

The court directed the IO to produce the witness and other evidences in the next hearing, to be held in June 9.

Dr Asim again submitted an application seeking permission to go abroad, he contended in his plea that his wife is under treatment at Dr Zaren London Hospital and has to be operational, he pleaded to leave the country from June 12 to July10. The court issued notice to the NAB prosecution for the arguments on Dr Asim plea. The accountability court had indicted Dr Asim Hussain, ex-petroleum secretary Ejaz Chaudhry and others in an over Rs460 billion corruption reference.

Dr Asim , a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari along with his accomplices faces charges of misusing his authority for getting plots allotted fraudulently and encroaching upon state land for expansion of Dr Ziauddin Hospital/Trust, money laundering, illegal gains, kickbacks, commission through fertiliser cartel for illegal curtailment of gas for exploitative price hike and defrauding people in the name of charity hospital.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed the reference against Dr Asim in February, alleging that the former petroleum minister had deprived the state of Rs462.5 billion between 2010 and 2013 — Rs450 billion through the fertiliser scam, Rs9.5 billion through land fraud and Rs3 billion through money laundering.

According to the reference, Dr Asim approved summaries for unjustifiable and arbitrary gas curtailment in the name of load management. Ejaz Chaudhry allegedly facilitated the former minister by moving the summaries without considering rational approach.