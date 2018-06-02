- 2:52 PM | June 02, 2018 ECP to move SC over nomination papers, delimitation of constituencies
- 2:43 PM | June 02, 2018 Stalemate over nomination of caretaker CM in Balochistan continues
- 2:35 PM | June 02, 2018 PML-N proposes 2 more names for Caretaker CM Punjab
- 2:21 PM | June 02, 2018 Asghar Khan case: SC issues notices to Nawaz Sharif, Javed Hashmi
- 1:52 PM | June 02, 2018 Fazlur Rehman sworn in as Sindh caretaker CM
- 1:49 PM | June 02, 2018 Nigeria World Cup kit sells out in minutes, fans queue
- 1:33 PM | June 02, 2018 Hollywood legend Brian De Palma to tackle Weinstein story
- 1:16 PM | June 02, 2018 Bilawal expresses concerns on IHC, BHC, LHC verdicts
- 12:58 PM | June 02, 2018 ‘US vetoes UNSC resolution on Gaza, but its competing text failed’
- 12:41 PM | June 02, 2018 17 civilians killed in offensive on Libya's Derna: UN
- 12:10 PM | June 02, 2018 Fazalur Rehman sworn in as caretaker Sindh CM
- 10:23 AM | June 02, 2018 ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel teaser trailer released
- 10:17 AM | June 02, 2018 Facebook scraps its ‘outdated’ trending news section
- 10:02 AM | June 02, 2018 Mattis warns of Chinese 'intimidation'; says US seeks 'results-oriented' ties
- 9:53 AM | June 02, 2018 Trump revives summit with North Korean leader
- 9:41 AM | June 02, 2018 US vetoes UN resolution denouncing violence against Palestinians
- 9:20 AM | June 02, 2018 Today is 32nd death anniversary of 'Nanna'
- 9:13 AM | June 02, 2018 Agri Expo 2018 to be held in Lahore from June 23
- 9:07 AM | June 02, 2018 ECP meets today to discuss LHC verdict on nomination papers
- 8:54 AM | June 02, 2018 Visa close to 'normal' after outage blocks transactions across Europe
Draft submitted to upgrade PR ML-1
Share:
Share: