Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday barred the Returning Officers from taking nomination papers from candidates today (Saturday) till further order.

The decision has been made in the light of judgements of various high courts regarding delimitation of constituencies for general elections 2018.

According to the ECP spokesperson, an emergency meeting of the Commission will be held today (Saturday) to discuss the situation and chalk out its course of action accordingly.

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred the ECP from taking nomination papers and declared null and void the delimitation of eight constituencies of Balochistan and two constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the ECP has directed candidates, who want to contest elections on seats reserved for women and non-Muslims, to file their nomination papers to Returning Officers.

The ECP spokesperson in a press statement asked all political parties to submit their priority lists regarding their candidates for these reserved seats.

The ECP has also advised candidates, who want to contest elections on party basis, to attach their party affiliation certificates with their nomination papers.

However, if they fail to do so they can present the certificate to the concerned returning officer before allotment of election symbols to them.

On Thursday, ECP issued schedule and code of conduct for general elections to be held on July 25.

ECP bars ROs from accepting nominations