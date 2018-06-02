Share:

KASUR - An eight-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted at Lakhu Baryar in Teh Sheikham police precincts here the other day.

According to police, the affected boy, son of Sher Ali was playing outside his house when a suspect lured him to a deserted place where he assaulted him. The boy was shifted to hospital for medical examination. The police registered a case against the accused and were conducting raids for his arrest.

GIRL ABDUCTED

Unidentified suspects abducted a 15-year-old girl from Mauza Bagri in Kasur Saddr police precincts. According to police, Afreen, 15, daughter of Abdul Ghafoor was on her way to collect chaff when seven unidentified suspects abducted her. The police registered a case against the suspects and launched investigation for recovery of the girl.