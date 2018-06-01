Share:

It is good to note that Pakistan has witnessed somewhat exceptional growth in the petroleum sector during last four year of incumbent federal government which completes its constitutional tenure quite successfully on May 31,2018.

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production companies during this period, according to the reports, drilled over 179 exploratory and 194 appraisal wells resulting in around 101 discoveries which is almost 80 per cent higher than the finds made during the four years prior to 2013.

Accordingly, 68 finds out of total 101 discoveries have added proven reserves of about 5.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) gas while calculation of other 33 wells is yet to be determined. Out of these, as many as 87 finds have been made in Sindh and seven each in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah provinces during the period under report.

During the tenure of the present government more than 944 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of gas and 32343 barrels per day of oil have been added in the transmission network across the country through indigenous resources.

This is not all as the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production companies, which have been encouraged by the federal government by providing maximum incentives to accelerate exploration activities in different areas, have also planned to drill 90 wells in different areas of the during the next financial year. Under the plan, 50 exploratory and 40 development wells will be drilled in a major step towards making the country self-sufficient in the energy sector.

Oil and gas sector achievements have not been reported as regularly as those of other sectors from time to time and this augurs well for overcoming energy sector crisis to a great extent.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, May 7.