FAISALABAD - Delay in the general elections even for a moment would not be accepted, said former premier Nawaz Sharif, addressing a public rally at Miani Dijkot Friday.

The former prime minister said people would not accept the Balochistan Assembly’s resolution seeking delay in the elections for one month. Nawaz Sharif claimed he was being punished for making Pakistan an atomic power. “I appeared before the courts for the 80th time today,” Nawaz Sharif said, questioning why he was appearing before the court. He said those who tabled the resolution in the Balochistan Assembly demanding delay in the elections first made the excuse of Hajj and then rains and floods, but the masses have rejected their resolution. He claimed the Supreme Court decision against him was wrong, adding the people would reject this verdict with the power of their votes. He asked the people to stay at their polling stations on the polling day until announcement of the results and the victory of PML-N.

Nawaz Sharif said vote was not being given respect for 70 years. “We are not just raising slogans, but will give respect to vote,” he asserted. “Where is my corruption? I have not committed corruption of even a single penny. I was punished to make Pakistan prosperous and a nuclear power,” he reiterated.

After success in the upcoming general elections, PML-N would provide houses to homeless people, he promised. He said the people should thank Shehbaz Sharif for this development. He said roads from field to market have been built, but ‘Jhoot Khan’ did nothing in KP, so that province was in deplorable condition.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz, addressing the rally, claimed Nawaz Sharif not only safeguarded democracy but also the Zardari government. Even after his disqualification by the Supreme Court, he was struggling to safeguarded democracy and democratic norms, she added.