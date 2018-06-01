Share:

LOS ANGELES-Bella Hadid has admitted she was plunged into depression last year, which she thinks stemmed from her childhood. Bella Hadid suffered with ‘’serious depression’’ last year. The 21-year-old model may have a very successful runway career but she has admitted she hasn’t always had a good relationship with her body as she was bullied at high school, which has subsequently had an affect on her mental health. Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ‘’I’ve learned that people are going to hate you and there’s nothing you can do about it except be yourself and love yourself.

‘’We all have our stuff to overcome, and that’s what I want to preach to the kids these days. I went through a serious depression last year, and I think it stemmed from when I was younger and [being bullied by] the kids in school.’’

The brunette beauty has always compared herself to her elder sister Gigi Hadid, 23, and was envious of her athlete physique because she was ‘’kind of chubby.’’

She explained: ‘’I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby.

‘’I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips - whereas my sister had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had a weird face. I remember very distinctively getting bullied because of my features.’’

This isn’t the first time Bella has compared herself to her sister as she recently admitted that she has always been the ‘’reserved’’ one and Gigi is ‘’very bubbly.’’

She said: ‘’You know, my sister’s very bubbly and very out there and I was always very reserved. I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events, because it was really nerve-wracking. I would literally blackout. I would come out and be like: ‘Oh well I guess it’s over.’ ‘’