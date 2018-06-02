Share:

ISLAMABAD - Although firm voices are coming from relevant quarters that timely holding of elections would be ensured, ground realities seem to be at variance with these assertions as one after another hiccups are surfacing in smooth sailing leading to the July 25 polls to both national and provincial assemblies.

None of the mainstream political parties supported the idea of a delay in elections for a couple of months and wanted to see holding of elections as per the schedule given under the Constitution, but their acts are contrary to their claims as three, of the four provincial governments, are yet to install the caretaker chief ministers.

Background interviews with leaders of mainstream political parties give the impression that they seemed committed to seeing the elections to be held on time but yet most of them were not sure about the holding of elections as per schedule owing to some unseen fears and factors.

Some of these leaders saw with suspicion a resolution adopted by Balochistan Assembly, a day prior to its dissolution on completion of five years mandated term, wherein they demanded an extension in the elections for a couple of months owing to extreme weather conditions in some most parts of the province.

Political analysts said that keeping in view the political developments in Balochistan over the past four-five months, where the PML-N coalition government was removed by some party dissidents with the support of opposition parties and then installed a person as chief minister from a party having only five MPs in the provincial assembly.

Later, all that happened during the Senate elections and the way the Senate chairman was elected from the province raised suspicions on the otherwise a reasonable demand from the provincial legislature for a delay in elections for one-month.

The political governments which had successfully completed their mandated terms at federal and all the four provinces faced uncertainties over the past year or so on one pretext or the other giving the impression of the fragility of the political system.

The rumours of a delay in the general election started emanating much earlier and soon after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the apex court and his removal from the office of prime ministership rumours were rife that the PML-N government would not be able to complete its mandated term as a large number of party parliamentarians would defect the party soon and the party would lose its majority in the National Assembly.

Political analysts also saw with great concern the flooding of petitions in high courts against the delimitation of constituencies on the basis of provisional census results and admission of majority of these petitions and suspension of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decisions as the stretching of the legal process on delimitation of the constituencies could result in the delay in the elections.

But legal and constitutional experts said that most of the issues relating to the delimitations would be resolved in due course and elections would not be delayed beyond July 25, the date announced by the ECP.

There were also rumours that a technocrats’ set up would be installed which would remain in power for a couple of years and ruthless accountability of corrupt politicians would be carried out before holding the elections.

These rumours got credence when top ruling party leaders including the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues had expressed suspicions that certain elements were out to destabilize the incumbent dispensation.

Once again none other than former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said in a media chat outside the accountability court Islamabad that certain elements were out to get the upcoming elections delayed and vowed not to let them succeed. But interestingly, he did not give any clue about those forces which did not want to see the elections held as per schedule.

But on the other hand, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza had time and again said that elections would be held on time, ruling out the delay in elections.

Similarly, Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday minced no words in saying that elections would be held on time.

When almost all the major political parties’ leaders and people sitting in ECP and the apex court are firmly standing behind the timely conduct of elections, one must look at the brighter instead of the darker side of the picture.