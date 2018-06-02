Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan US Alumni Network hosted an Iftar with the children of SOS Village. The event tittled ‘Umeed Ki Kiran’ was organised to depict their support and embracement of the spirit of giving during the holy month. The PUAN believes in enriching the lives of others within the local community through caring and sharing brings happiness to those that are lesser privileged in society. President PUAN Iftikhar Hussain said, “Corporate social responsibility has always been an integral part of our network. It was an absolute delight to spend an evening with the children. Our entire team was pleased to see the sheer joy and excitement on the faces of the children, and were encouraged to continue to do their bit towards their help and care, not only during the holy month of Ramadan but throughout the year.”

He thanked all supporters who came ahead to join hands in this noble cause and made this event a success.