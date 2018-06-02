Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Friday inaugurated the newly established SSP Office in district headquarter South, Garden.

Additional IGP Karachi, zonal DIGs, SSP South, SSP city and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The police chief was warmly welcomed by the SSP Garden while a special police squad presented him the guard of honour. The IGP visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha. He also visited different departments of the new office and appreciated its design and furnishing. He announced a reward of Rs200,000 and appreciation certificate for the SSP headquarter garden for his best performance.