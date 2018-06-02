Share:

London:- Ben Stokes is a doubt for England's upcoming limited-overs matches after being diagnosed with a torn hamstring. Stokes, who was replaced in England's team for the second Test by 19-year old allrounder Sam Curran, was sent for a scan on Thursday afternoon that revealed the tear in his left hamstring. England's limited-overs season starts with an ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10. A five-match ODI series against Australia then begins on June 13.–Agencies