ISLAMABAD - The 14th National Assembly during the last 5-year beat the record of all previous assemblies vis-à-vis the quorum issue as the lack of the required strength in the House was pointed out a record 159-time in the parliamentary history.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government despite enjoying a two-thirds majority faced embarrassment umpteenth times due to the disinterest of treasury lawmakers who preferred non-participation.

Most of the time, the lack of quorum was pointed our which led to the suspension of the House. Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his farewell address to the National Assembly realizing the fact about the lack of quorum issue remarked that the next assembly should take care of the matter.

Despite political controversies in the past five years, according to the independent entity, FAFEN, the 14th National Assembly took up legislative agenda by approving 205 bills as compared to 134 and 51 bills passed by 13th and 12th National Assemblies during their five-year terms respectively.

In the last five years, of 342 lawmakers, 306 (89 percent) members actively participated in the House business by sponsoring agenda items and taking part in the plenary discussions.

However, the lawmakers’ attendance showed a declining trend over the period of five years with annual average attendance falling from 222 (65 percent) legislators per sitting during the first year to 189 (55 percent) lawmakers per sitting during the last year.

As many as 182 government and 23 private-member bills sailed through the House during the last five years. Both the government and the opposition members point out the quorum 159 times in this tenure.

The available breakup of the five years National Assembly further revealed that MQM MNA Nikhat Shakeel sponsored most bills and Asiya Naz of the PML-N raised most call-attention notices.

The House, according to the report, approved several important pieces of legislation, including five constitutional amendments during 56 sessions comprising 495 sittings that provided for setting up military courts for an initial period of two years and their subsequent extension for another two years, reallocation of National Assembly seats among federating units on the basis of fresh census results, electoral reforms and the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Elections Act, 2017, which reformed and consolidated the erstwhile eight separate election laws of the country, also saw the light of the day during the term of the 14th assembly.

Other important government legislations included reforms in the criminal justice system providing for compensation of litigation costs, the institutionalization of alternate dispute resolution mechanisms, witnesses’ protection and expeditious disposal of lawsuits. The House also legislated for the right to information, whistleblowers’ protection, climate change and institutional reforms.

In addition to the legislation, the House adopted 209 resolutions making recommendations to the government on the issues concerning foreign affairs, economy, internal security, education, health and others.

The lawmakers kept a close vigil on the executive by raising 13,912 questions, moving 533 calling-attention notices and holding discussions on 45 motions under rule 259.

During the period, 194 lawmakers of 16 parliamentary parties, including 56 women and 138 men, exercised their right to ask questions on the floor of the House. Women lawmakers asked 7,909 (57 percent) questions while men 6,003 (43 percent) questions. The government replied to 10,926 (79percent) out of 13,912 questions while 2,977 (21percent) questions remained unaddressed during the term of the Assembly.

Of 533 call-attention notices submitted during five years, the House took up 424 (80 percent) of them during the proceedings and sought government response on the issues of public importance. However, the House showed a dismal performance in taking up the motions under rule 259 as only 45 out of 329 motions – 26 government and 303 private – came under discussion during the term of the assembly, says the report.

The 14th National Assembly passed 18 amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by introducing some meaningful reforms. The composition of the Public Accounts Committee was changed to give representation to the Senate making it more powerful to oversight the financial discipline of the executive. In another amendment, the House mandated the recitation of ‘Naat’ before the commencement of its formal proceedings.

The outgoing assembly was also unique in terms of the elections to the offices of the speaker and the leader of the house. The assembly had to choose the speaker and the leaders of the house twice during its five-year term.

The re-election to the office of the speaker was necessitated by the de-seating of speaker Ayaz Sadiq by an election tribunal which had declared his election as the MNA null and void and ordered re-poll in his constituency NA-122. Following his re-election to the House, he became the only parliamentarian having been chosen as the speaker twice during a single term of the assembly.

The re-election to the office of the prime minister took place due to the disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif from holding public office by the Supreme Court in July 2017. Moreover, the House also witnessed the address by the presidents of China, Turkey and Indonesia to the joint sessions of both Houses of the Parliament.