LOS ANGELES-Lily Allen is set to perform a series of dates in the UK and Ireland this December, in support of her long-awaited fourth studio album ‘No Shame’.

Lily Allen has announced a UK and Ireland tour for December. The ‘Trigger Bang’ hitmaker will kick off her run in support of new album ‘No Shame’ - which is released on June 8 - at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on December 11, before wrapping up at London’s Roundhouse in north London on December 17. The 33-year-old singer recently admitted that the success or failure of the record - her first since 2014’s ‘Sheezus’ - will fall squarely on her shoulders and although she doesn’t think it is a ‘’10/10’’ LP she is confident it’s the best collection she can make right now.

She explained: ‘’I’ve really held my cards close to my chest for this one and I haven’t really played it to many people and there are definite bonuses with that. I know that it’s the best album that I can make and there haven’t been any outside sources telling me what’s right and what’s wrong, what’s going to work for radio and what isn’t, so that’s really great. That also means when it comes out, it’s my fault ... I think a good way to describe it is you can almost say that the beginning of the album starts in the middle of a really bad night and it takes you all the way through that night, through the day and the next night is a bit better ... I don’t think it’s [the new album] 10/10, I’m never going to think that. But I think when I first started this game a lot of things happened, a lot of outside forces shaped who I became in people’s minds. I take full responsibility for all of that. Also there are a lot of things I don’t have control over ... With this record, I got so upset with all of those things I didn’t have control over, especially as a woman, you’re kind of sent out to.’’