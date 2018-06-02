Share:

Man shot dead inside car

Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a 45-year-old car-rider in Gujjarpura and fled instantly, police said on Friday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Amin, a real estate agent. The man riding in a car along with his children was on his way home when two gunmen stopped his car on the Sher Shah Road. The motorcyclists opened straight fire on the car-rider after a brief argument. As a result, Amin received multiple bullet injuries and expired on the spot. The gunmen managed to escape from the crime scene. A police officer claimed the victim was shot dead in front of his children. He said the motives behind the killing could be old enmity. The victim family told the police that the deceased had old enmity with Nanna Baloch group of Misri Shah. The brothers of the deceased allegedly had killed four people of Nanna Baloch group in the recent past. Both the groups had developed old enmity several years ago.–Staff reporter

Six deportees detained

FIA immigration authorities arrested six passengers deported from Greece while let 40 others deportees from Saudi Arabia to go home on Friday. The detainees area Muhammad Rizwan, Syed Muzafar, Waqas Amjad, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Waqas. All passengers arrived by Gulf Airline flight 764. Another passenger Ijaz was arrested who arrived from South Africa and Muhammad Umar was arrested who was deported from Turkey. All these passengers having ages of 20 to 30 had went abroad illegally.–Staff Reporter

CJP praises traffic warden

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has praised traffic warden Ibrar for helping the handicapped during rush hours. He also praised Model Town DSP Arif Butt and Kot Lakhpat in-charge for performing his duty efficiently during his movement. Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad has announced Rs10,000 cash award and CC-III certificate for Ibrar. He also said on this occasion that fasting traffic wardens are performing duties in 44 degree temperature and facilitating the public. –Staff Reporter

Ex- minister yet to return official car

After the Punjab cabinet was dissolved on completion of its term Thursday night, the S&GAD called back all the official vehicles from ministers, advisers and special assistants to CM. Official sources said that 44 vehicles have been received while former minister Hameeda Waheeduddin has not returned official car as yet.– Staff reporter