KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar assured a delegation of citizens from Baldia Town and Madina Colony Malir that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will do public welfare works in their areas and elected representatives will continue to play their role for the betterment of the city.

He was talking to a delegation from Baldia Town and Madina colony Malir at his office here, said a statement on Friday.

Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Chairman Land Committee Syed Arshad Hassan, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, D.G Works Iqtidar Ahmed, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Technical to Mayor S. M Shakaib and other officers were also present.

The delegation informed the Mayor about demolition of marriage lawns in their areas which they said made them jobless and their family suffering due to this situation. They asked that the matter may be considered on humanitarian grounds.

Wasim Akhtar said the demolition of marriage lawns was in accordance with the verdict of the Supreme Court and it was never aimed at leaving anyone jobless.

He said to them that if they have any documentary evidence of having their business on commercial plot or in favor of their claim of valid allotment then they should submit this and this will be considered. He said the action against encroachments was in the larger interest of people of Karachi and in this regard all relevant rules and regulations will be adopted.

The delegation from Madina Colony Malir Cantonment said that the union council 28 and 29 was facing acute shortage of water supply which caused immense trouble for the people. They also cited other problems and asked the Mayor to take action for resolving such issues. Wasim Akhtar said though supply of water and sewerage system was not the responsibility of the KMC, however, to save people from further trouble we are utilizing our resources to correct and streamline water and sewerage system in different areas of Karachi.

He said citizens of Karachi whether they live in any area are equal to them and they want equal development in each and every area of the city.