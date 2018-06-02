Share:

MULTAN - Senior PML-N leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the country has just passed an historic milestone as second democratic government completed its constitutional tenure for the first time in Pakistan's political history.

Talking to the journalists here on Friday, Hashmi said that the completion of tenure of assemblies indicated that the parliamentary powers has gained strength while those involved in dissolving assemblies on the basis of false allegations got weak. He was of the opinion that the forces perpetrating to postpone the next general elections have got weak and PML-N's determination to hold the elections on scheduled date of July 25 has worked. He claimed that both Asif Zardari and Imran Khan have agreed for the dissolution of assemblies before time but it was PML-N that foiled their attempts.

Responding to a query, he said it was unbelievable that elected assemblies were completing five years tenure for the second time and he was watching the completion of assemblies' tenure in the second time in his political career.

He said that some politicians predicted every other day that the assemblies were going to be dissolved but continuity of parliament had buried their predictions and claims.

He maintained that their aspirations went dead when the parliament completed its tenure. He noted that the political workers of this country sacrificed a lot for the continuity of democracy as they faced suicide attacks and terrorism but they remained fully committed to their goal.

Recalling past, he said that he resigned from his slot twice in the past two assemblies for the sake of democracy and continuity of parliamentary system, foiling all conspiracies against the system.

Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Hashmi that the PTI chief became a tool in the hands of some powers as he (Mr Khan) had claimed that he would exploit Supreme Court for the dissolution of assemblies. He maintained that the strings of Imran Khan were in the hands of others, dubbing the PTI a mafia, not a political party.

He was of the opinion that Mian Nawaz Sharif was victimized in the name of Aqama. He claimed that the voters of Nawaz Sharif stand by him despite his opponents' all attempts to make him unpopular.

Answering a question on nomination of Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker Prime Minister, he said that he deserved the appointment as he was the one who had refused to take oath under Gen Musharraf's PCO and thus refused to obey a dictator.

Hashmi pointed out that the country faced serious water shortage and the nation needs to think that who had sold rivers to India 60 years ago. "The people should also think who is responsible for dry lands of Pakistan. When civilian governments rule the country they resolve all problems but wars bring only destructions to the country," he asserted. He said that the country lost East Pakistan, Siachin and Kargil and many parts due to wars.

He disclosed that Gwadar was not part of the country at the time of creation but a civilian ruler purchased it and annexed to Pakistan. On the other hand, he maintained, Musharraf handed over numbers of Pakistanis to the Americans, provided airstrips and operational spots to them but nobody can inquire him.

To a query, he said that he was bound to party decisions and if party asked him to contest from Lahore or Rawalpindi, he would do so by obeying party discipline. He claimed that his privacy was bugged as secret cameras were installed at his residence.

NO ROOM FOR POLLS POSTPONEMENT

Secretary General of MMA Liaqat Baloch has said that there is no room in the constitution for postponement of general elections and any unconstitutional attempt will derail the democratic process in the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he added that both the resolution of Balochistan Assembly and letter from former KPK Chief Minister regarding postponement of elections were unconstitutional and undemocratic. He added that consensus on caretaker set up in the centre and Sindh was a good omen and parliamentary committees in the provinces should accomplish their task in time.

He disclosed that he had asked the Chief election commissioner that if the issue of caretaker governments was brought to the election commission, it should make decision in time limit given by the constitution.

He said that it was evident from the 70 year history that unseen powers used to become active at the time of election. He added that the democratic powers, political parties and their leaderships should stick to the point that elections would be held on time. He declared that the MMA would continue its struggle for the holding of elections on time and promotion of democracy in the country. He said that the political environment of Punjab was ruined by so-called electables, landlords, tunrcoats and opportunists. He claimed that the MMA would not let religious vote divide this time and unite the nation against secularism.