Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has authorised inquiries against officials of Irrigation Department, Local Govt Department, Workers’ Welfare Board, and others for corruption and misuse of authority.

The Regional Board Meeting of NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was chaired by NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Director General Farmanullah Khan at Peshawar. The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers, and other concerned officers.

The board authorised an inquiry against officials of Irrigation Department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have approved an exaggerated cost of Rs200 million for the construction of bridges on Warsak Canal in gross violation of CSR Rules 2012.

The board authorised an inquiry against officials of Local Govt Department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have purchased inferior quality bulletproof vehicles at exorbitant rates.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of Workers Welfare Board Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have illegally allotted residential units at Worker Welfare Board Labour Colony, Hattar Haripur.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of Local Government Department, WSSP and others regarding corruption in installation of sewerage treatment plant at Charsadda Road, Peshawar. The matter was referred by Peshawar High Court for an indepth inquiry.

The board authorised an inquiry against Muhammad Ilyas Khan, owner of City Associates Mardan and others regarding cheating public at large. The subjects are alleged to have collected money from scores of people promising allotment of plots in Al-Aqsa City Kamra project.

Beside these, the board approved a reference against Qazi Muhammad Anwar, owner of Qazi Trade Centre Peshawar, for cheating public at large.

The board approved another reference against Sher Alam (private person) and others regarding illegal transfer of state land at Malam Jabba Swat.