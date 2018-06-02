Share:

MoITT participated in 14 int’l exhibitions to promote IT industry

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has promoted the IT industry globally by participating in 14 international exhibitions/events along with 63 member companies in US, Spain, Australia, China, UAE and Kenya. The ministry has promoted the IT & ITeS industry worldwide by developing a comprehensive video, documentary and marketing collateral and hosted 5 inbound delegations from Australia, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, ministry official told APP. The ministry has also organised 6 outbound trade delegations to US, Canada, UK, Australia, China, and UAE along with 47 member companies, he added. The IT export market of Pakistan has expanded to over one hundred (100) countries during the last five years of the incumbent government. Pakistan’s IT and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) Industry has exported software development services, and IT enabled services such as call center services to over 100 countries, since 2013.

He informed that top three export destinations during the period were United States, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, accounting for over 71 percent of the total information and communication technology (ICT) exports.

Based on the current year’s trade in services data for the first two quarters reported by State Bank of Pakistan (PBS), other prominent ICT export destinations in descending order included, Singapore, Malaysia, Ireland, China (including Hong Kong), Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Australian, Sweden, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Switzerland, South Korea, Denmark, Belgium, Sri Lanka, South Africa, France, Oman, Turkey, Qatar, Spain and Kuwait.

He said MoITT, through PSEB, continues to strengthen and promote IT and ITes industry through initiatives and programmes such as industry advocacy and policymaking, international marketing and promotion, domestic facilitation of businesses and investors’ capacity building through company certifications, IT trainings and internships and establishing IT parks and IT-enabled office space (STPs).

Incentives for IT and ITes industry include zero income tax on IT exports till 2019, three-year tax holiday for IT startups with no minimum tax and withholding tax, he added. It addition, 100 percent equity ownership has been allowed to foreign investors while 100 percent repatriation of capital and dividends are allowed, and tax holiday for venture capital funds till 2014.

LAHORE (Staff Repoter): Philip Morris International (PMI) has marked World No Tobacco Day with a call to recognize this day as "World No Smoking Day." PMI has published informational advertisements highlighting that people who smoke deserve the opportunity to learn about smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes. It is clear that despite the well-known health risks associated with smoking, many people continue to smoke. WHO is in the perfect position to drive switching from cigarettes to sensible alternatives. A policy that informs people about those alternatives-in essence, a World No Smoking Day-would reduce smoking prevalence to a far greater extent and at a much faster rate than the existing suite of tobacco-control measures alone," said André Calantzopoulos, PMI's Chief Executive Officer. PMI has already committed $4.5billion in supporting a team of 400 world-class scientists, engineers and technicians who have spent years creating and testing a range of smoke-free products that offer a much better choice for the millions of smokers who don't quit. More than 5 million smokers worldwide have already completely abandoned cigarette smoking and switched to IQOS, PMI's heated tobacco product, with 10,000 smokers switching every single day. And PMI is not the only company pursuing innovation as important to the world's 1 billion smokers worldwide-the tobacco industry generally is beginning to move in this direction, to the benefit of men and women who smoke.

LAHORE (Staff Repoter): The NBP signed an agreement with Balochistan's Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Department for the automation of tax collection system across the province. The agreement was signed by Muhammad Farooq, NBP's Executive Vice President, Payment Services and Digital Banking Group and Fateh Muhammad Khajak, Director General Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Balochistan. NBP President, Saeed Ahmad and Balochistan's Secretary Excise and Taxation, Zafar Ali Shah Bukhari were also present at the occasion. The JazzCash is collaborating with NBP in the tax automation project. Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Ali Shah Bukhari, Secretary Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Balochistan, said that earlier the taxes were collected manually through NBP's branches, which had its own challenges and complications. Reconciliation of collected money was one of the biggest problem while at times transparency and timeliness were compromised in manual system, he added.

Saeed Ahmad said that automation and digitization of all government procedures and payments & taxes collections is one of the primary objectives all federal and provincial governments to achieve complete E- governance.

He further stated that NBP is playing a major role in enhancing the financial inclusion by aligning with digital banking revolutions in Pakistan.

WASHINGTON (AFP): The US unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 18 years in May as hiring was far stronger than expected and the size of the workforce continued to shrink, the government said Friday. With a shortage of workers reported throughout the country and across many industries and skill levels, the latest data confirmed wages are rising. The jobless rate fell to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in April, the lowest level since April 2000, the Labor Department reported. The economy added 223,000 non-farm jobs last month, stronger than the consensus forecast of economists, and better than the increase of 159,000 in the prior month. However, the pool of available workers -- defined as those working or actively looking for work -- continued to decline, with the participation rate falling to 62.7 percent, the report said. The size of the labor force and the participation rate influences the direction of the unemployment rate.

Even so, the jobless rate for black or African American workers dropped sharply in the month to 5.9 percent from 6.6 percent, the lowest since the government began keeping records in 1972.

President Donald Trump has been touting that figure as a major accomplishment of his economic policies.

Trump broke with protocol by tweeting about the report an hour before release time, hinting the figures would be positive.

"Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning," he said on Twitter.

The data are kept strictly confidential and subject to tight security to prevent early release since investors worldwide are waiting to trade on the information. But the report is given to the White House a day in advance, although officials never hint at the contents.

- Inflation pressures? -

With robust hiring continuing -- well beyond the monthly average of 179,000 for the past three months -- employers have been reporting the need to increase salaries and benefits to attract workers and keep them from being poached by competitors.

The report shows average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent last month to $26.92, which is 2.7 percent higher than a year ago.

With wage gains finally above the Federal Reserve's two percent inflation target, the central bank will be watching carefully to see if rising salaries translate into accelerating price increases.

However, the Fed signaled clearly that it is willing to tolerate inflation slightly above two percent for a short period.

The central bank is widely expected to raise the benchmark lending rate at its meeting later this month, the second increase of three or four expected this year.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data were very strong and would impact the Fed's decisions.

"The Fed will hike four times this year," he said, adding that "with job growth running much faster than the rate of increase of the labor force -- participation remains resolutely flat -- unemployment is set to keep falling."

- Hiring trending up -

Hiring was strong across multiple sectors, although there was a slowdown in manufacturing -- contrary to Trump's repeated claims that the industry is adding workers due to last year's tax cuts and his trade policies, which have imposed steep tariffs on aluminum and steel.

The manufacturing sector added 18,000 workers, the least since September 2017, retailers added 31,000, while health care rose 29,000 and construction 25,000.

Some other measures in the data showed there may be some slack in the labor market. The number of involuntary part-time workers, those who would rather be working full-time, was steady at 4.9 million.

And the number of people who have given up looking for work -- considered marginally attached to the labor force -- was also steady at 1.5 million.

The broadest measure of unemployment, which counts these two categories, fell two tenths of a percentage point to 7.6 percent last month.