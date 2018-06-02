Share:

Islamabad - The National Highways and Motorways Police have identified 126 ‘Black Spots’ on the Motorways and National Highways. According to the officials, all the zonal commanders of NH&MP have been directed to hold meetings with National Highway Authority (NHA) for rectification of the identified spots as soon as possible. It is imperative to mention here that on the directions of Inspector General, NH&MP, Amjad Javid Saleemi, Motorway Police conducted a survey in all zones to identify the black spots causing hurdles for road-users. In road safety management, a ‘Black Spot’ is a place where road accidents have historically been concentrated due to a sharp drop or corner on a straight road, a hidden junction on a fast road and poor warning signs at a crossroad.

The officials said that the Police identified 126 Black Spots on Motorways and National Highways and the step would help reduce road accidents and save precious lives. According to the survey conducted by NH&MP, 22 Black Spots have been identified on Motorway Zone; 20 Black Spots on N-5 North Zone Peshawar to Lahore National Highway; 24 Black Spots on N-5 Central Zone, Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan National Highway; 45 Black Spots N-5 South Zone Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi and 15 Black Spots have been identified in Quetta West Zone. A comprehensive report regarding identification and rectification of the spots has been prepared, according to the officials. Inspector General NH&MP has directed all the zonal commanders to arrange meetings with NHA for the rectification of identified spots at the earliest. He said that the main responsibility of NH&MP is to save precious lives of road-users.