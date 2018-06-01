Share:

LAHORE-Nida Nusrat, daughter of internationally acclaimed music legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has announced to take action against people who have used her father’s song without her permission.

Addressing her first press conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday, Nida Nusrat said, “I have never been in front of media. The motivation to mastermind this question and answer session is that people are making counterfeit Facebook records, pages and web journals of my dad and gaining cash without my authorization.”

She further said that she has the official privileges of her father’s melodies as he had given this right to her prior to his death.

Announcing to sue Wikipedia, she said that the online encyclopedia spread fake information on her marriage to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Nida added: “My mom took me to Canada and we got settled there after the death of my father. Good news for Nusrat’s fans is that I have some unheard tracks which will be launched soon. We are sending legal notice to those who have been misusing the name of Nusrat Fateh Ali. A local music firm Khokhar Productions has faked my signatures and wrongly taken the rights of Nusrat’s music. We have issued them with a legal notice and also asked them to pay compensation.” She continued: “There are numerous different melodies that my dad expected to acquaint with the world however never found the opportunity. I will be launching these songs soon now. Indians who are stealing Nusrat’s work will likewise be considered responsible and presented with a legal notice. This is no longer only a personal fight for me but it is a fight for the basic rights of every artist, writer and performer in Pakistan.”

“We have made an official website of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan titled “The real NFAK” you can listen to the official tracks there,” she added.