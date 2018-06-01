Share:

LAHORE-Since the day the first teaser of the rom-com Na Band Na Baraati hit the TV screens and social media platforms, fans have been desperately waiting for the release of the movie. HUM Films announced that Na Band Na Baraati is releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr. The rom-com has been in the limelight for all the right reasons and there are a number of reasons that why the audience has been eagerly waiting for Na Band Na Baraati.

First, it is the movie debut of the multi-talented Shayan Khan. Second, the plot of the movie is quite unique and the Pakistani audience hasn’t seen something of this magnitude in recent times.

Third, not only Na Band Na Baraati features young blood with the likes of Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nayab Khan, Komal farooqi and Ali Kazmi but the movie also features some of the most veteran Pakistani artists like Qavi Khan, Azra Mohiuddin and Atiqa Odho. Four, the music is fresh and uplifting. Neither it is too Bollywoodish nor too old school Lollywood. The music has the perfect sound for the modern day Pakistani cinema goer.

Producer of the film, Zain Farooqi said, “We are releasing the film earlier because we wanted to make full use of the decision made by the federal government of ‘No Bollywood’ movies will be screened on Eid. So we just decided to release the film earlier.”

Na Band Na Baraati revolves around a typical desi Pakistani family living in Toronto and the family is in the midst of organizing wedding for their sons. The movie is a full-fledged entertainer with an ensemble cast, unique storyline, picturesque locations, light hearted comedy, foot tapping music and has all the ingredients of a perfect masala Pakistani entertainer. The movie is releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr and we can’t thank the makers enough for it.