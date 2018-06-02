Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar has suspended a station house officer and held an inquiry against him for having alleged links with drug smugglers, informed sources on Friday.

According to sources, CPO Afzaal Kausar, in light of a report submitted by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Naseerabad Inspector Chaudhry Akhter and closed him to police line for harbouring drug peddlers in his areas while keeping a loose grip over his subordinates.

A departmental inquiry has also been launched against Inspector Chaudhry Akhter.

Sources disclosed that SHO earned wrath of SP and CPO after two of his junior constables Navid Khan and Zaheer Ahmed along their informer Amjad placed a special picket on Motorway near Hukla Interchange where they stopped a suspicious car coming from Peshawar and recovered 3.3630 kg Hashish and 1080 grams of Opium from the vehicle.

The cops brought the car to Police Chowky Hameedan from where they reportedly went in another car, they said. They added the two cops took away drugs along with them and the matter was not brought into notice of SHO and other senior officers.

Later on, a case was registered against two cops Zaheer, Navid and their informer Amjad with PS Naseerabad on plaintiff of SI Nasir Mumtaz, the incharge Chokwy Hameedan, sources said.

An official of CPO Office, while talking to The Nation, confirmed that CPO suspended Inspector Chaudhry Akhter for his alleged links with drug peddlers and also held an inquiry against the accused police officer.

Inspector Chaudhry Akhter, when contacted, rebuffed all the allegations levelled against him. He said two cops Zaheera and Navid had seized drugs from motorway on information provided by their informer Amjad. He said his juniors did not bring the matter into his notice and brought the car to Chokwy Hameedan besides handing over the seized drugs to Chokwy Incharge SI Nasir. He said it was he who booked two cops and their informer on charges of smuggling drugs. He stated that he has played a vital role in uprooting the drug dens and arresting the smugglers from his area.