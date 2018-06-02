Share:

rawalpindi - Scores of people on Friday blocked Dhamial Chakri Road to protest the killing of a man and wounding of two others by dacoits.

The enraged protestors burnt tyres and chanted slogans against City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar and officials of Saddar Bairooni police station for their failure in curbing street crime.

Due to road blockage, a massive traffic jam occured on Dhamial-Chakri Road, Ahmedabad, Jhawara, Bakra Mandi Chowk, Dhoke Syedan Road, Tahli Mohri, Dheri Chowk, Harley Street and on other linking roads posing immense troubles for the commuters and pedestrians. On Thursday night, a gang of three dacoits carrying guns stormed into a grocery store owned by shopkeeper Kamran at Lane Number 6, Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Chakri Road at 10:15pm. As the dacoits held the shopkeeper on gunpoint, he pushed the alarm button fixed in his house adjacent to the shop. On hearing the alarm, Kamran’s two brothers Shohaib and Suhail came outside and tried to overcome the dacoits. However, the dacoits fired on the three men. As a result, the three brothers sustained a single bullet injury each while the dacoits managed to escape the scene on motorcycles. Hearing gunshots, the other residents of the area came out of their houses and informed police about the occurrence of the incident. Rescue 1122 moved the injured men to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. Police reached the crime scene and collected evidences.

However, Suhail, one of the three injured succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The protestors demanded Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to take notice of the incident and arrest the dacoits. Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Station House Officer of PS Saddar Bairooni and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) reached the protest site and negotiated with the protestors. Police officers told mob that they had registered a murder case against dacoits and efforts are being made to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, unknown car thieves took away a Suzuki carry van from Street Number 3 of Quaid-e-Azam Colony, the area of PS Saddar Bairooni. A case was registered against the auto theft gang.