KARACHI - Dozens of orphans from ages 5 to 1 visited a golf course for the first time in their lives and fell in love with what many believe is one of the most difficult sport in the world.

It was on the invitation of Asna Soban, CEO of United Global Solutions (UGS) that 40 kids from Mashal Orphanage visited the KGC on Thursday.

The sprawling course of the picturesque Karachi Golf Club was a perfect backdrop for the golfing activity for the kids, many of whom now believe that golf is almost as much fun as cricket.

They attended a golfing clinic by Sindh Golf Association (SGA) coach Ghulam Baloch and then participated in a putting competition.

Talking about the golf clinic, Asna Soban said: “It was great to be here with the children of Mashal Orphanage. We wanted them to have a good time playing golf. They are beautiful kids and I pray all their dreams come true. I have always had this passion for excellence in whatever endeavours I take up. United Global Solutions is yet another opportunity to put my passion into action.”

While chief guest Sohail Shams, CEO United Marine Agencies said: “We have always supported golf and it’s great that more youngsters are coming up as good players nowadays. I have always been inspired by the creative and innovative ideas of the upcoming generation in every sphere – sports or business. I always encourage young entrepreneurship which can be seen increasing in Pakistan.”

“I cannot believe I’m at a golf club playing golf with a professional. This is so exciting,” said the 16-year-old Rashid, a resident of Mashal Orphanage.

While Laila, a 10-year-old girl excitedly shared, “I love to play with dolls but I also like outdoor games. It was so much fun to learn how to hold a club and putt. I even sank a putt, although it’s my first time. I really enjoyed myself and I would love to play golf again.”

Such was the excitement of the children, who had a great time at the UGS sponsored golf clinic and competition.

After the putting competition, Asna Soban announced that everyone was a winner and so gifts and goody bags were distributed amongst everyone by Asna and Sohail Shams.

The golfing activity was followed by a sumptuous iftar dinner contributed by Kitchen Corporation and yummy milkshakes by Asfa Milk.