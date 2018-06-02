Share:

PES provides emergency service to 560

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided emergency services to 560 victims of 821 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. Statistics show that 223 accidents were reported in Lahore with 225 victims, 71 in Faisalabad with 83 injured and 67 in Multan with 75 victims. According to data, 680 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 63 motorcars, 38 vans, 11 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 85 other types of auto-vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents. Rescue 1122 staffers shifted all the injured to different hospitals of the province.–APP

MML to contest election on AAT platform

Milli Muslim League has decided to contest election at platform of AllahoAkhbar Tehreek (AAT), a political party registered with Election Commission of Pakistan and allotted ‘chair’ as election symbol. Since the MML was not registered with ECP, the leadership decided to back candidates of AAT in upcoming polls, said MML spokesperson on Friday. The MML is a political party enjoyed backing of Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Its registration was blocked in the ECP on request of Interior Ministry. The court is hearing the case regarding MML registration. “Election schedule has already been announced but we are not sure when the decision on MML registration will be announced. So we decided to contest and back AAT in the polls considering the current situation,” said Nadeem Awan. He hoped that AAT will enter into an alliance with different political and religious parties in coming days. The negotiations, he added, among leaders of the parties continued and hopefully an alliance would be announced after Eid-ul-Fitr. He said JUI-S Head Maulana Samiul Haq was likely to lead the propose alliance of different parties.–Staff Reporter

PML-Q seeks applications for tickets

PML-Q has invited applications for party tickets from candidates willing to contest on national and provincial seats. The last date for seeking application was set June 15, 2018, said PML-Q spokesperson on Friday. PML-Q is contesting elections on symbol of tractor. Application farms can be received from party’s central and provincial offices from 9 am. to 5 p.m.–Staff Reporter

Friday observed amid tight security

The third Friday of holy month of Ramadan was observed amid tight security in provincial capital here. According to the directions of CCPO Lahore Muhammad Amin Vains, the Lahore police had made tight security arrangements for Juma prayers. The main congregations for Friday prayers were held at historic Badshahi Masjid, Masjid Wazir Khan, Jaamia Naeemia, Jaamia Ashrafia, Data Darbar Masjid and Jamia-tul-Muntazir. Snipers performed duties on rooftops of mosques and about 6,000 police officials provided security to mosques and Imambarghas. Barbed wires were erected in and around mosques and Imambarghas. Worshippers entered the mosques and Imambarghas after thorough checking. Their vehicles were parked at some distance from the worship places during the prayers to avoid any untoward incident. Vehicles of Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit and mobile squad remained on high alert during the Juma prayers. All SPs monitored the security arrangements in their respective areas.–APP