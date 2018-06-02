Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned the violation of the agreement between the PFUJ and the government on the composition of 8th Wage Board Award for Newspaper Employees by former information minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

“We strongly condemn the induction of two new members by the government in the Wage Award as it is a clear violation of agreement between the PFUJ and the Information Ministry,” said a joint statement issued by PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Ayub Jan Sarhandi.

The PFUJ gave a list of four members from its side while Maryam Aurangzeb contacted the Office-bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to seek names of their representatives. The APNS leadership also provided names of their four representatives to sit on the Wage Award Board. This agreement was made in the presence of PIO and other senior officers of the Ministry of Information including Secretary Information.