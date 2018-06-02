Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of people of Sialkot, most of PML-N workers, came on the roads in Sialkot city and welcomed the Supreme Court 's verdict against disqualification of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had disqualified him however, the SC has also allowed Khawaja Asif to contest the 2018 general elections. The PML-N workers and local leaders offered the Nawafil after the Jumma prayers. The jubilant PML-N workers termed the SC verdict as the victory of the truth.

They said that Khawaja Asif, the son of soil of Sialkot, was now back in Sialkot politics to rule the Sialkot politics by contesting and winning the 2018 general elections with the .power of the votes.

Local PML-N leaders Muhammad Ikram and Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich jointly led the rally taken out from PML-N offices on Paris Road Sialkot.

Addressing the workers, they said that the SC verdict has also run fresh current in the Sialkot politics due to which their political opponents were restless and sleepless.

Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has issued final recovery notice of Rs.290 million to Wasa Gujranwala for its development schemes announced and completed during the period of year 2014 to 2016 in Gujranwala city and its surroundings.

PRA officials advised the officials of the Wasa to ensure early payment of these prolonged pending arrears worth Rs.290 million to avert further legal actions.

POS' ARREST A CHALLENGE: The arrest of notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) and hard criminals bearing heads money has become a big challenge for the police in Gujranwala Division's all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

They are wanted by the police in dozens of the murder, kidnapping, kidnapping for ransoms, extortion money collection, murder during dacoity and other heinous natured cases, most of these hard criminals have fled abroad by using their political influence several years ago. Now, they have been running their criminal gangs in the region staying abroad. Most of the hard criminals bear millions of rupees head money.

When contacted, police officials said that the police have arrested several accused while the criminals escaped abroad would soon be brought back with the help of Interpol.