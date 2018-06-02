Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan Navy on Friday signed a deal to acquire two modern warships from China.

An agreement was signed between the two sides at Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi, said a press release issued here on Friday.

According to the PN spokesperson, these warships will be equipped with long range missiles and sophisticated weapons and sensors of latest technology. The spokesperson said inclusion of these warships will increase battle capabilities of the PN.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on the occasion.

With the conclusion of this contract, the PN will now have a total of 4 x Type 054 A-ships in its fleet by 2021.

The induction of these ships will substantially enhance Pakistan navy’s war fighting capabilities while effectively contributing towards maritime security operations in the region.

Type-054 A is an extremely potent and a state-of-the-art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and hi-tech sensors, capable to undertake operations in all domains of naval warfare.

The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a value addition to PN. The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, PN and others.