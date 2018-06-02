Share:

islamabad - The private schools after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Divisional Bench decision has begun mounting pressure on the parents to submit summer vacations fee to obtain their children’s examination results, sources said on Friday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Divisional Bench annulled the previous single bench decision of restraining the private institutes from collecting summer vacation fee. However, the Chief Justice later remarked at Lahore registry that a single bench decision could not be annulled. “Both decisions spread confusion among parents while the schools began exploiting the situation by asking parents to submit the summer vacations fee,” source said.

“You are requested to kindly clear the dues of Jun-July 2018 to obtain your child’s result. The due date has been extended till 4th June, enabling you to pay the fee without any fine being levied. For your convenience, the challan issued to you earlier can be used to pay the fee,” read a private school message to parents after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Divisional Bench order.

Sources informed The Nation that in the uncertain situation Private Education Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) officials also rescued themselves and didn’t respond to parents when approached for guidance.

IHC Divisional Bench (DB) on Thursday annulled the previous order of the single bench order to restrain the private schools of the city from collecting summer vacations fee. Meanwhile the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) hearing the case at Lahore registry observed that the IHC bench order could not be annulled and the case will be heard at Supreme Court (SC). Mohammad Jamshed a parent talking to The Nation said that the IHC DB order and CJP observation has created confused situation.

He said that the schools after the IHC DB order have directed parents to submit the summer vacations fee otherwise they will not announce the students’ results.

“The two orders have caused uncertainty and confusion, since Private Education Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) is also not responding to the parents,” he said.

Representative, parents association Mr. Hamid said that single petition with common grounds was filed in every court while demanding of fee from students is acontempt of court by the schools.

He said that CJP in Lahore registry has intact the decision of IHC single bench order and no interim relief has been given to school’s association. Exploiting the situation, the schools have started pressurizing parents to submit the dues. He said that parents association is evaluating the decision of IHC DB bench, while parents have been asked to approach PEIRA for clarification on submission of summer vacation dues.

He said that private schools should wait for the decision of the superior court instead of demanding fee in haste. However, President Private Schools Association (PSA) Zafran Elahi talking to The Nation said that the schools asking for the summer vacations fee are following the latest IHC DB order which has annulled the single bench order. The only difference is that the schools have been directed to take monthly fee instead of collecting the entire summer vacations fee altogether.

He said that CJP has given the observation but no order has been passed regarding it.

“Small private schools cannot afford to relax the summer vacations fee as all the expenditures of school depends on the fee collected by students,” he said.