SADIQABAD:- Flaying officials' indifference to public woes, a local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said that the farmers had been teetering on the brink of starvation due to four-month long blockage of canal water by the Irrigation Department.

During a press conference at Sadiqabad Press Club here, PPP candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly, from PP-267 constituency, Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan said that people had already been suffering from worst economic circumstances and now the four-month long canal water blockage added to their problems. "People don't find water to drink. Their crops have been damaged. Their agriculture lands have been turned into barren lands," he maintained, adding that they had not enough water to drink their cattle.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the situation and order the irrigation high-ups to release water in local canals.

PPP district vice president Sardar Ghulam Abbas, city president Mian Khalid bin Saeed, general secretary Bashir Ahmed Somroo, vice city president Sardar Zafar Khan Abbasi and other were present on the occasion.