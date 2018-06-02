Share:

HYDERABAD - Pak Sarzameen Party’s Sindh Council President Shabbir Qaimkhani has said Sindh is land of Sufis where people lived peacefully for many centuries.

“The political message of PSP’s chairman Mustafa Kamal and PSP’s President Anis Qaimkhani is also desirous of establishing peace in Sindh where all residents of the province live in harmony,” said Qaimkhani while talking to media at the party’s office here on Friday.

He vowed that his party would become a voice for all the people of Sindh. Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani would soon visit different districts of Sindh, he told. Qaimkhani said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had ruled Sindh for 10 years but the people were still deprived of clean drinking water, education, health, employment and other basic facilities.

“Sindh is an agricultural province but today Sindh’s farmers are worried because of shortage of irrigation water,” he said. He claimed that the industrialists were also worried by a lack of facilities.