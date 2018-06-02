Share:

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - Although the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf initially appeared to be confused over the proposed names for the Punjab caretaker chief minister slot, the party on Friday said that it had finalised three names.

PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhary took to the Twitter to clear the confusion and said that “the PTI had now finalised the three names including senior analyst Hassan Askari, businessman Yaqoob Azhar and columnist Ayaz Amir”.

“An agreement on one of these names is expected by Saturday evening,” he said on the social networking site.

The confusion over the names of the Punjab caretaker CM became palpable when PTI’s senior leader and former leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rashid said that senior columnist Orya Maqbool Jan was one of the nominees from PTI for the caretaker slot. His announcement was criticised on the social media as critics dubbed Jan as a hardliner and the condemnation forced the PTI to withdraw his name.

MAHMOOD MEETS PA SPEAKER

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rashid called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal on Friday in Lahore and presented him two more names for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Talking to the media after the meeting, he said that besides the name of Prof Hassan Askari Rizvi, he had also presented the names of Orya Maqbool Jan and Yaqoob Tahir Izhaar for the purpose.

Rashid hoped that consensus would be evolved on one name by Sunday (tomorrow) in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was confident that the matter will not go to the Assembly Committee or the Election Commission.

He said that the government had also given two names for the caretaker chief minister. “PTI can agree on one of the names presented by the government,” he added. Opposition leader did not divulge the names given by the government despite repeated queries by the journalists.

“I have informed you about the names given by my party. Ask the government about their nominees,” he told reporters.

After his media talk, party’s spokesperson Fawad Ch tweeted to disclose the three names floated by the PTI. The name of Orya Maqbool Jan was not included in the list. It carried the name of columnist Ayaz Amir instead.

Rashid later clarified that the name of Orya Maqbool Jan was also intact while the name of Ayaz Amir has been added as the fourth name in the PTI’s official list of nominees.