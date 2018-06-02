Share:

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved three development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 6183.348m. These schemes were approved in the 71th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over by P&D Chairman M Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz M Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.–APP