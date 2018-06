Share:

GUJRANWALA:- A team of Rescue 1122 saved a woman from drowning who had jumped into a canal to commit suicide over a domestic issue here the other day.

According to rescue sources, Tahira, wife of Usman, attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a canal near Wapda Town. Some passersby spotted her jumping into the canal and informed Rescue 1122. A rescue team rushed to the spot and saved the woman from drowning.