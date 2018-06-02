SC overturns Kh Asif’s lifetime disqualification

Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a big relief for former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Supreme Court Friday reversed a lifetime ban on him – allowing the PML-N leader to contest elections this summer.

Asif had been removed from office in April when the Islamabad High Court disqualified him as a parliamentarian for violating the elections law as he failed to declare his work permit and job in the United Arab Emirates.

The top court’s overturning the IHC verdict comes as an unexpected boost for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which has suffered a string of adverse court rulings since last year – including the ousting of its top leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in July last year.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah reserved its verdict for some time after the conclusion of arguments from both sides and later announced the decision.

The court issued a short order and announced that a detailed judgment will be shared soon. “Reasons to be recorded later. We allow this petition and convert it into an appeal,” Justice Bandial said.

Khawaja Asif - a close Sharif aide - is widely seen as a PML-N stalwart and an outspoken critic of military interference in country’s politics.

"I am thankful to the courts," Asif tweeted in the ruling's wake. In another tweet he said he is thankful to Allah Almighty for the decision in his favour.

A number of leaders from his own party and the others congratulated Khawaja Asif for regaining the right to contest polls.

Maryam Nawaz, who is facing corruption cases along with her father Nawaz Sharif and others, also took to the twitter and said: “Many Congratulations, Injustice had to finish one day”.

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed SC judgment “victory of truth”. Former Railways Minister Saad Rafiq thanked honourable judges and said that dragging political issues to the courts was “third class politics”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar, who had filed petition against Asif in the IHC that led to his disqualification, also congratulated the former foreign minister on becoming eligible to contest general elections.

But Dar said, now the matter has moved to the court of the people of Sialkot who will seal politicians fate in the election.

“We will compete in the court of people in Sialkot now. There will be a tough competition in Sialkot,” he said while speaking to the media outside the court after the judgment.

The ruling came hours after power was handed over to a caretaker administration ahead of polls set for late July 25, marking the second time a civilian government has completed its term in the restive country.

Pakistan has been under direct military rule for almost half of its 70-year history, with at least 15 heads of states deposed before completing their tenure, often at the behest of the powerful security establishment.

Tensions are already mounting in the run-up to the summer's contest, with rumours surfacing that polls may be delayed by months.

The general elections are expected to pit the PML-N against its arch-rival PTI, led by former cricket star turned populist rabble-rouser Imran Khan.

PTI is promising to end endemic corruption, while investing in education and healthcare as Khan inches closer to his years-long dream of leading the country as premier. But the PML-N has won a number of by-elections in recent months, showing it will likely remain a powerful force at the polls.

Case details

PTI leader Usman Dar had filed a petition in the IHC seeking disqualification of Asif over his ‘failure’ to declare his foreign employment in the nomination papers for 2013 general election.

The IHC disqualified the former foreign minister for life on April 26 under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for not disclosing his employment in a UAE company as well as the monthly salary he was drawing. Asif had filed an appeal on May 2 in the apex court against the IHC verdict.

In his concluding arguments in the Supreme Court on Friday, Munir A Malik, the counsel for Asif, contended that his client had concealed nothing but revealed all the details required in his nomination papers to contest the elections.

Malik adopted that if the income of his client was more than the income he had declared in his sources of income, the Election Commission of Pakistan could look into it as it fell within its ambit.

To a court question, the counsel replied that his client did not mention foreign accounts on nomination papers unintentionally. He said that his client had declared all his bank accounts details and iqama (work permit) before the writ petition was filed against him in the high court by PTI leader Usman Dar.

The counsel argued that the sword of disqualification should not be looming on the heads of parliamentarians in this manner.

On the other hand, Sikander Bashir Mohmand, the counsel for Usman Dar, maintained that Asif had been serving in a foreign company despite being a federal minister in Pakistan. He said that the former federal minister’s oath should be reviewed, as he had taken the oath to never think about his personal benefit.

