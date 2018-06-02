Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Seven persons died and 30 others injured, 10 of them critically, when a passenger bus overturned here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that a passenger bus overturned due to reckless driving in Safdarabad area.

According to police and rescue sources, five ambulances of Rescue 1122 were dispatched from Shah Kot and Khanqah Dogran to the scene of the crash for immediate medical assistance.

As a result of the accident, seven persons died on the spot while 30 others were seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Safdarabad for medico-legal formalities. According to hospital sources, condition of the 10 injured persons is critical, fearing that death toll could rise.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the accident. He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of injured and also directed the officials to ensure best treatment facilities to the injured.